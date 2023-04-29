Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke© SPORTSFILE

Cathal Dennehy

Rhasidat Adeleke came up just shy of the Irish 100m record at the Texas Invitational in Austin on Saturday, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 11.32 (+1.8m/s) to finish sixth and narrowly miss Phil Healy’s mark of 11.28, set in 2018.