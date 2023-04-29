Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Cathal Dennehy
Rhasidat Adeleke came up just shy of the Irish 100m record at the Texas Invitational in Austin on Saturday, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 11.32 (+1.8m/s) to finish sixth and narrowly miss Phil Healy’s mark of 11.28, set in 2018.
Latest Athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Albanian officials banned for falsifying long jumper’s results to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Medals, money and modelling: The life and goals of Rhasidat Adeleke
‘I got success quite quickly and if it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I’d have stayed in it’
Top Scottish ultra-runner Joasia Zakrzewski disqualified after race data showed she made use of a car
‘My mam’s still struggling’ – How being around addiction drove marathon champion Courtney McGuire
From a shy teen to the best female marathoner in the world, running gave Catherina McKiernan so much
Awesome Adeleke smashes two Irish records in Florida
Rhasidat Adeleke, 20, obliterates Irish 200m record, 0.65 seconds quicker than any Irishwoman in history
Rhys McClenaghan books his place in European pommel final
Top Stories
Laura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’
Dear Mary: My marriage was sexless for 37 years, now I’m my wife’s carer. I’m so angry
Commissioner Drew Harris insists ministers should have garda drivers after death threat to TD
Growing number of farmers now seeking treatment for cocaine addiction
Latest NewsMore
Air traffic control staff crisis is major threat to services, says trade union
Theatre director Vanessa Fielding: ‘It feels right to try to put yourself into the shoes of others who are experiencing oppression’
Brighid McLaughlin: ‘It took her fecking 30 years to ask me in for a drink. Hardly hospitable’
Singer Gareth Gates: ‘I was an instructor for a speech therapy programme in Galway. The Irish speak very fast so I had a mean feat trying to slow them down’
Auto advice: how do I know my tyres are safe and when should I replace them?
Triona McCarthy: The best make-up and nail products to showcase the balletcore trend
My Favourite Room: The Wicklow home with a gallery wall of fine art and an inspirational kitchen table
How to go about getting truly independent financial advice as the big industry players buy up smaller advisers
Can hospitality – in the face of several competing challenges – still bring home the bacon?
I’ve had kids, buried a parent and been hospitalised, but never missed a week of my column. Until now