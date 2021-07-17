Rhasidat Adeleke creates Irish history with sprint double gold at European U20 Championships

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke has added the Women's 200m gold to Friday's 100m final win at the European Athletics U20 Championships at Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Rhasidat Adeleke has created history for Ireland in claiming the 200m gold medal at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn this afternoon.

The Tallaght AC sprint star eased through this morning’s semi-final in 23.27 before going on to claim victory in the 200m final in an Irish record-breaking time of 22.90.

Adeleke was quick out of the blocks from the gun, but it was the now customary powerful surge around the home bend which saw her move clear of the field to take 0.6 off her own Irish record.

The 200m title completes the sprint double for Adeleke who claimed the 100m title yesterday in just as impressive style.

Fans may be treated to another appearance from the double European gold medallist, with the Ireland Women’s 4 x 400m team set to take their place in the the final on Sunday evening (5pm Irish time).