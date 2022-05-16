Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish women’s 400m record on outdoor debut over distance in Texas

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke produced an astonishing run to break the Irish senior women’s 400m record at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, the Dubliner clocking 50.70 in what was her outdoor debut over the distance.

Adeleke, a second-year student at the University of Texas, is now the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m at the age of just 19. The Tallaght sprinter, who powered to 100m and 200m gold at the European U20 Championships last summer, has had a breakthrough year in 2022. She twice broke the Irish 60m record indoors, clocking 7.17 at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where she reached the final.

In January, her 36.87-second clocking for 300m broke Karen Shinkins’ Irish record, which had stood for 21 years, while last month Adeleke clocked 22.59 for 200m to lower her own national record. She has now posted qualifying times over both 200m and 400m for the World Championships in Oregon in July and the European Championships in Munich in August. Adeleke will be back in action at the NCAA Championships in Oregon from 8-11 June.

Her performance capped a memorable week for Irish athletes, with Louise Shanahan breaking the Irish women’s 800m record in Belfast on Saturday, clocking 1:59.42, and Eric Favors breaking the Irish men’s shot put record – which had stood to Paul Quirke since 1992 – with his throw of 20.07m in Ponce, Puerto Rico, last Thursday.

On Saturday night in Highgate, Dean Casey of Ennis broke the Irish men’s U20 10,000m record, his time of 28:57.34 taking 26 seconds off the mark set by Abdel Laadjel in March. At the same event, Sarah Healy broke her own Irish U-23 women’s mile record when clocking 4:29.03.