Rhasidat Adeleke, 20, obliterates Irish 200m record, 0.65 seconds quicker than any Irishwoman in history

Cathal Dennehy

Another race, another huge Irish record, and with that the career of Rhasidat Adeleke continues to soar skyward.

At the Tom Jones Memorial meeting in Florida on Friday evening, the 20-year-old Dubliner obliterated her Irish 200m record, clocking a blazing 22.34 with the aid of a 1.8m/s tailwind.

