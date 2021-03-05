Phil Healy wins 400m semi-final at European Indoor Championships

Ireland's Phil Healy of Ireland her semi-final of the Women's 400m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Phil Healy lived up to her reputation as the ‘Ballineen Bullet’ winning the 400m semi-final by a whisker to reach her first major international final at the European indoors championships in Torun, Poland.

She was the fastest qualifier from the heats and as a result was drawn in the favourable lane 6. She was marginally behind Britain’s Amarchi Pipi at the halfway point but stayed on Pipi's shoulder.

Then, after a driving finish, Healy just pipped Romanian Andrea Miklos who was given the same time as the Irish athlete while Pipi was squeezed out of a place in tomorrow night’s final.

The Bandon AC athlete who is the Irish 100m and 200m record holder is now beginning to make her mark at international level in the longer race. She set a personal best of 51.99 at the AAI micro meet in Abbotstown last month and was ranked sixth fastest in Europe going into the championship.

Her semi-final victory should secure her a decent lane draw in the final and she is in bonus territory now, but her confidence levels will have been boosted enormously by her two wins today.

Meanwhile, eighteen-year-old Longford Leaving Certificate student Cian McPhillips underlined his potential for the second time in as many weeks with a classy run to comfortably secure a place in tomorrow's 800m semi-finals at the European Indoor championships.

Having run the sixth fastest time ever by a U-20 athlete when he clocked 1:46.13 at the AAI micro meeting in Abbotstown, he again looked confident and assured on his senior international debut as he took second place in his heat in 1:49.98.

Despite a scare when he clipped his left foot off the track railing on the final bend Mark English held on to third place to also go through to the semi-final.

The double European indoor medallist looked comfortable for most of the race and after his brush with the kerb he faltered slightly down the home straight but held on to finish third in 1.49.79.

There was no joy, however, for Ireland’s third representative in the 800m John Fitzsimons. He was lying third coming off the final bend but was just touched off on the line and in a photo finish was relegated to fifth place in 1:51.00.

Online Editors