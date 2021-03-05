Phil Healy underlines medal prospects at European Indoor Championships with impressive victory in heats

Bandon AC’s Phil Healy underlined her medal prospects in the 400m at the European Indoor athletics in Torun, Poland, when she stormed to an impressive win in her heat in 52.00, just one hundredth of a second off her personal best time of 51.99 which she set last month.

She was in control of the race from the gun and never looked troubled as she cruised into tonight's semi-final. She posted the fastest time in the heat which ought to secure her a decent draw in tonight's race.

Ireland's two other representatives in the event were eliminated, however. Raheny Shamrocks' Sophie Becker was third in heat 2 in 53.31 and just missed out on a place in the next round while Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) was caught on the final straight and finished fifth in the final heat in 53.68.

