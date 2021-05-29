Phil Healy storms to new personal best to earn valuable Olympic qualification points

Phil Healy of WIT Vikings, Waterford, left, and Sophie Becker of Raheny Shamrock AC, Dublin, celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the Women's 400m

Phil Healy stormed to a new personal best in the 400m, winning in 51.50 at the Irish Milers meet in Belfast today.

This improves by four tenths on the personal best she set of 51.91 when finishing fourth at the European Indoor championships in Poland. This performance will provide valuable Olympic qualification points. Earlier in the day she won the 200m in blustery conditions in 23.21.

Sophie Becker placed second in the 400m and also produced a lifetime best by almost a second, running 52.32. Her best previous best was 53.20 from the Irish Indoor Elite meet in February. This time moves her to top five in the all-time list. Cliodhna Manning also showed form to place third in 53.16, just one hundredth off her personal best.

On Friday night at the Diamond League in Doha, Thomas Barr finished seventh in the 400m Hurdles in 49.91, in a solid start to his season from lane 1.