Phil Healy sets new Irish 100m record after blistering run in Santry

The world indoor semi-finalist ran a time of 11.28, which is a .12 faster than the previous record, which was held by Ailis McSweeney (2010) and Amy Foster (2014).

The 23-year-old from Cork previously got a lot of attention for a famous comeback in the final leg of the 4 x 400m relay at the Irish University Championships in 2016 after clawing back an 80m gap.

You can watch Healy's exception 100m run below: