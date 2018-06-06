Phil Healy sets new Irish 100m record after blistering run in Santry
Sprinter Phil Healy has become the fastest Irishwoman in history after breaking the national 100m record in Santry tonight.
The world indoor semi-finalist ran a time of 11.28, which is a .12 faster than the previous record, which was held by Ailis McSweeney (2010) and Amy Foster (2014).
The 23-year-old from Cork previously got a lot of attention for a famous comeback in the final leg of the 4 x 400m relay at the Irish University Championships in 2016 after clawing back an 80m gap.
You can watch Healy's exception 100m run below:
100m Irish Record for Phil Healy 11.28 (Wind 2.0) pic.twitter.com/Uct0Au3yED— Jumping-The-Gun.com (@Jumping_The_Gun) June 6, 2018
