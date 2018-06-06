Sport Athletics

Phil Healy sets new Irish 100m record after blistering run in Santry

2 March 2018; Phil Healy of Ireland in action during the Women's 400 Metres Heats on Day Two of the IAAF World Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Arena in Birmingham, England. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Sprinter Phil Healy has become the fastest Irishwoman in history after breaking the national 100m record in Santry tonight.

The world indoor semi-finalist ran a time of 11.28, which is a .12 faster than the previous record, which was held by Ailis McSweeney (2010) and Amy Foster (2014).

The 23-year-old from Cork previously got a lot of attention for a famous comeback in the final leg of the 4 x 400m relay at the Irish University Championships in 2016 after clawing back an 80m gap.

