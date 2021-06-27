Phil Healy gets edge on Rhasidat Adeleke as Leon Reid faces Olympics waiting game

Two rare talents, 22 blazing seconds, and one race that will live long in the memory. There are many ways to describe the 200m battle between Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke at the national athletics championships, but all of them wind up with the same conclusion: this was something special.

On a sunny day in Santry, the sprint stars clocked the two fastest times in history by Irishwomen, 22.83 and 22.84, which cruelly will not stand as national records due to the marginally illegal tailwind of 2.1m/s, just above the limit of 2.0.

Healy came home inches in front of 18-year-old Adeleke and as they sat side by side after, the effort etched on their faces, the fatigue lingering in their legs, they had reason to feel proud. “I’m buzzing with my time, it’s my fourth race in three days,” said Healy, who wore a black ribbon in memory of Bandon AC’s long-time president Billy Good. On Saturday she had also taken 400m gold in 52.33. “I didn’t expect it to be as quick,” she said. “Rhasidat has the national record and this gets me to up my game, she ups her game – it helps both of us.”

Healy will earn a place in Tokyo in the 200m, 400m and mixed 4x400m, while Adeleke’s only hope is now via selection in the mixed 4x400, which seems an easy choice for selectors after her recent form.

“I feel like I got out really well, I just tightened up a bit at the end,” said Adeleke, who won the 100m on Saturday in 11.29. “I’m only 18 and I have so much time ahead of me. Hopefully I do end up in Tokyo in the 4x400.”

For Leon Reid, the event offered some uplifting reprieve during a troubling time. The 26-year-old was one of 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court this month in relation to drugs and firearms offences, but that didn’t distract him from the task in hand as he dominated his rivals, clocking 20.79 to win 200m gold ahead of Mark Smyth (20.97) and Marcus Lawler (20.99).

Reid will secure a place at the Olympics based on world rankings but there is huge uncertainty around his selection. To go to Tokyo, he would have to first be nominated by Athletics Ireland and then confirmed by the OFI’s selection panel. While both institutions declined to comment on their position, those with knowledge of the situation believe Reid won’t be selected due to specifications in the athletes’ agreement.

“It’s been a tough mental battle (to race in Dublin), but when you win it makes it all worth it,” he said. “Today was all about cementing that (Olympic) place and getting those bonus points. We just have to wait and see. No matter what, I was going to fight for that win. It was a victory for myself as much as anything.”

What would it mean to him to make the Olympics?

“Everything,” he said.

There was an emotional win for Emerald’s Sarah Lavin in the women’s 100m hurdles. She took gold in 13.17 just days after being told about the death of a friend. “This puts everything in perspective,” said Lavin. “I’m so lucky to be here.” She is within the rankings cut-off for Olympic qualification but said she will be “holding her breath” until decision day on Wednesday. In the men’s 110m hurdles Gerard O’Donnell won his fifth straight title in 14.04 ahead of Matthew Behan, while Hiko Tonosa capped a fine weekend with victory in the men’s 10,000m where he was even more dominant than in the 5,000m on Saturday.