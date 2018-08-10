Phil Healy comes up just short in semi final of the 200m at European Championships

Phil Healy finished fourth in her 200m semi final at the European Championships, missing out on qualification for the final.

The 23-year-old gave it her all but could not gain any ground as she came home in a time of 23.23, which is outside the fastest losers' times.

Phil Healy misses out on a place in the #EuropeanChampionships 200m final after taking fourth place in her semi-final in a time of 23.23 #EC2018 pic.twitter.com/kU5xMpTyyg — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2018

Earlier today, Ciara Mageean progressed to the final of the 1500m, coming home in 4:09.35 and behind Britain's Laura Muir (4.09.12).

Mageean will run in Sunday's final at 8pm.

"I'm happy with that," Mageean told RTÉ Sport. "I came here for the big Q. So now to get back and get recovered and ready for that final.

"I've had a lot of changes the past year, even the past six months, with my move to Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling confident and I'm feeling happy and that's a nice recipe for an athlete.

"I don't come into a championships unless I believe that I'm going to go and give 100% and hopefully that will reap the rewards that I want."

