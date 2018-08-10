Sport Athletics

Friday 10 August 2018

Phil Healy comes up just short in semi final of the 200m at European Championships

Phil Healy of Ireland
Phil Healy of Ireland

Phil Healy finished fourth in her 200m semi final at the European Championships, missing out on qualification for the final.

The 23-year-old gave it her all but could not gain any ground as she came home in a time of 23.23, which is outside the fastest losers' times.

Earlier today, Ciara Mageean progressed to the final of the 1500m, coming home in 4:09.35 and behind Britain's Laura Muir (4.09.12).

Mageean will run in Sunday's final at 8pm.

"I'm happy with that," Mageean told RTÉ Sport. "I came here for the big Q. So now to get back and get recovered and ready for that final.

"I've had a lot of changes the past year, even the past six months, with my move to Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling confident and I'm feeling happy and that's a nice recipe for an athlete.

"I don't come into a championships unless I believe that I'm going to go and give 100% and hopefully that will reap the rewards that I want."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport