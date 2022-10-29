‘People have had me crying listening to their stories. They’ve lost a parent or a child, or are going through cancer treatment’

Olwyn Dunne has had the child of Prague out in the garden all week, desperately hoping the rain stays away from Sunday's Irish Life Dublin Marathon, back on the streets after its Covid-enforced two-year absence.

As the race director of Cabinteely Parkrun, with an infectiously sunny disposition, nothing could ever rain on Olywn’s parade but, as a race ‘pacer’ her concern, typically, is for others.

Few of the hundreds of great volunteers keeping the show on the road are as selfless as Dublin’s pacers; those magnificent human metronomes whose sole motive for running 26 miles is to help others achieve their targets.

The 41 pacers include their organiser Anthony Lee and five couples and they’ll run carrying the added resistance of giant balloons, marked with their group’s target time.

They’re not just pace setters, but living lightning rods for all the emotions and human stories that whirl about on Marathon Sunday, including their own.

One of their circle, Thomas Bubendorfer, died last month when he was hit by a car while running in Madrid, a tragic loss that will be among those remembered when his colleagues’ great wisdom, warmth and wit will help lift the flagging feet and spirits of so many.

​

OLWYN DUNNE

Olywn is pacing her 10th Dublin Marathon on Sunday, even though she only ran her first marathon in 2008.

She’s also raced 50k since doing a triathlon taster and settling on running, but admits she did everything wrong initially, making her marathon debut just a few months after her first 10-mile race.

Her husband Joe took up running three years later and is also pacing the Marathon.

“He was sick of spectating and minding our three boys (including ex-Leinster and now Exeter lock Jack) on the sidelines,” she laughs. “We come as a pair, part of the furniture. We’re pacing the four-hour group which is huge because it’s such a milestone for so many.”

A member of Crusaders AC she has a personal best of 3:12. “You’re only assigned a time that’s well within your personal capabilities because you can’t be pushing it when you have to be talking.”

She first paced half-marathons and says it’s actually easier in longer races.

“It’s much harder to pace a 5k because if you mess up on one or two miles today you’ve plenty of time today to get back on track.

“The biggest challenge is when you start chatting to people (because) you start running a bit faster. You have to really keep an eye on your watch all the time.”

Finishing with your balloon is the pacers’ badge of honour.

“The first few years we had these backpack things with flags in them which were so hot. The balloons are tough work but you get used to them.”

They don’t fit into portaloos which often raises a giggle and must be reeled in tightly near trees, especially in the Phoenix Park.

Her record was perfect until emerging from Chapelizod one year when she heard a giant pop: “I wondered if it was fireworks and then my little deflated balloon hit me on the head!”

Her advice to runners: “Don’t go into your head and talk yourself out of your goal. You’ve done all the hard work, the marathon itself is the most enjoyable part.

“Just tap into the energy you’ll get from the pacers and the crowd. I’ve run lots of marathons like London and Chicago, but the support in Dublin is unreal.

“Our goal is to make it fun and relax people. It’s a real honour to be able to pace it and I’ll be absolutely buzzing.

“Years later I’ll be at a Parkrun or somewhere and someone will come up and say ‘you got me through in four hours.’ They remember you but I always say ‘but you ran it!’”

​

BRIAN CONROY

Brian, from Clane, runs ‘Pop Up Races’, the race-timing business he started with his brother Stephen in 2017 when he quit accountancy to pursue his passion.

An ex-rugby player who only turned to marathon running nine years ago, he ran 3:07 on his debut in Dublin.

He and Stephen will be pacing the three-hour group while his wife Carol Fielding (with a PB of 3:06) is pacing the 3:40-group.

“If I never raced another marathon again it wouldn’t bother me, but if I never paced one again, that’d annoy me,” he stresses.

“I honestly can’t describe it. I’ve run 2:27 (his PB from Rotterdam this year) but nothing beats pacing. It’s so rewarding to stand under the arch and watch people running past breaking three hours. It’s the holy grail for so many and just to be a part of that is brilliant.

“They do all the work, you’re just running with a balloon on your back,” he insists.

“You need to be able to run 20 to 25 minutes faster than what you’re pacing. It’s not always easy. On my marathon debut the pacer blew up and I finished ahead of him. We’re all human too, you just hope it doesn’t happen to you but we work in groups so always have back-up.

“The biggest challenge is staying on pace and keeping people under control at the start,” he says.

“If you want to break three hours then going through halfway in 1:26 will make for a very difficult second half. We aim for 1:29:30 to 1:29:35.

“The dream scenario is finishing in 2:59:30, with 30 seconds to go, able to stand there and encourage people over the line.

“Three hours for a woman is like 2:35 for a man, so the women in our group, which is usually full of good club runners, become the focus at some points. You’re really willing them home because they’re going to be among the top 15 to 20 in their race.”

In 2018, much later that night, Brian got a Facebook message from a complete stranger.

“You don’t see people during the race but they can see you. He messaged to thank myself and Stephen for getting him over the line. I was blown away that he took the time to find and thank us. That’s what makes it so enjoyable.”

​

ANNE JENNINGS

Anne, from Ballinrobe, used to hate running laps in training for Gaelic football and rugby. Then she had a surgery that temporarily forced her to give up contact sports and discovered a latent talent.

She only ran her first marathon 10 years ago, six months after her first 10k. Now she is an ultra-running phenomenon, an Irish distance international who runs marathons weekly as part of her training.

She was Ireland’s top female finisher in last month’s European

24-hour Championships where she ran 220k non-stop.

She also broke nine hours (8:57) when helping Ireland’s women to a team bronze at this year’s 100k Home Nations.

She has twice completed Greece’s notorious Spartathlon (246k) which is the equivalent of six consecutive marathons but says “to represent your country is second to nothing.

“Initially I said I’d try running back home from the school after dropping the kids. Then I was curious and started running marathons and ultra-marathons. I’ve always been interested to see what we can do physically and mentally.”

A self-employed interior designer, she often leaves her formal work clothes on a building site so she can run a marathon round-trip as her commute and she regularly runs marathons at weekends.

“Smaller marathons around the country are very handy for me. You meet a few people, run the route and have the chats. You have your training done but you also get to hang out with good people for a few hours. That’s just me, that’s the type of running I do.”

With a 3:25 marathon PB, she has paced 4:40 before in Dublin but is pacing four hours on Sunday and believes that those in the slower waves may be the biggest achievers.

“They’re on their legs for much longer. Some people will be out on the course for five hours-plus. That’s a lot of time physically and mentally. You mightn’t be going the pace of the guys up front, but it’s nearly harder.”

Her best advice? “Don’t panic and go off like a bullet. The field will disperse after the first mile so be patient and then enjoy it.

“Soak up the unique atmosphere and the crowd will get you around. Don’t spend all your time looking at your watch. You can do that on any training run.

“I was so lucky my first marathon ever was Dublin. It’s unique and spectacular. A lot of marathons abroad don’t have the same passion in my opinion.

“Pacing is an amazing experience,” she adds. “People have had me crying listening to their stories during it. They’ve lost a parent or a child, or are doing it because they’re going through cancer treatment. People get emotional and lean on you to help them get around. You get a lot of life in a marathon.”