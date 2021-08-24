| 15.7°C Dublin

Paralympians ready to prove they are no afterthought

Cathal Dennehy

Flag-bearers Britney Arendse and Jordan Lee of Team Ireland lead their delegation in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Expand
Ireland flagbearers Jordan Lee, right, and Britney Arendse carry the Irish tri-colour during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

It was just before 11pm in Tokyo when Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, looked out at the legions of athletes and tried to explain to them the true power behind their performances.

Now is your moment to show to the world your skill, your strength, your determination,” he said. “If the world has ever named you, now is your chance to be renamed: champions, heroes, friends, colleagues, role models, or just humans.”

It was an impassioned speech from an impassioned leader, and as 12 days of competition begin, that will feature more than 4,500 athletes across 22 sports, the tone he struck was one of reverence.

