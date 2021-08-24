Paralympians ready to prove they are no afterthought

It was just before 11pm in Tokyo when Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, looked out at the legions of athletes and tried to explain to them the true power behind their performances.

“Now is your moment to show to the world your skill, your strength, your determination,” he said. “If the world has ever named you, now is your chance to be renamed: champions, heroes, friends, colleagues, role models, or just humans.”

It was an impassioned speech from an impassioned leader, and as 12 days of competition begin, that will feature more than 4,500 athletes across 22 sports, the tone he struck was one of reverence.

“You are the best of humanity and the only ones who can decide who and what you are,” he said. “You are the truth, you are amazing.”

For the rest of us, there’s only one way to test the veracity of his statements: by giving the Paralympics our time, our attention, despite the competing forces vying for it elsewhere.

That can be hard at this time of year, and it’s one of the great curiosities of the Paralympics that they take place a few weeks after, rather than before, the Olympics.

Not only does that cause them to be an afterthought for many, it pitches them into a battle for attention with European soccer leagues which, as we know, leave precious little space for much else when they arrive back in the room come the end of summer.

And that’s a shame, because among the 29 Irish athletes competing in Tokyo are a wealth of stories that will evoke, entertain and enlighten us in a way that few others can match. The Irish will be hard pressed to surpass their performance at the 2016 edition, when they won four gold, four silver and three bronze medals, or indeed the 2012 Games when they won a whopping eight gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

There will be a familiar ring to the chief medal contenders, with Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Katie-George Dunlevy, Eve McCrystal, Ellen Keane, and Niamh McCarthy all returning to try replicate their feats in Rio, while Colin Judge in table tennis, Ronan Grimes in track cycling, Greta Streimikyte in athletics and Nicole Turner in swimming all look capable of podium finishes.

Amid the excitement, there’s a sense of unease in Tokyo given the rise of Covid cases in recent weeks. The Olympics returned just 404 Games-related infections from 600,000 screening tests, the evidence clear that the rise was not driven by that event.

But Japan is feeling the effect of the Delta variant, with many hospitals running close to capacity and Tokyo reporting a seven-day average of 4,636 cases yesterday, about double what the rate was when the Olympics began.

The procedures used at the Olympics – replicated at the Paralympics – proved effective at limiting transmission, and the big plus about being staged a month later is that vaccination levels have risen, with 41pc of locals now fully vaccinated and 86pc of over-65s. A whopping 88pc of Paralympic athletes and officials are also vaccinated, creating peace of mind that the event should play out without major transmission.

The focus, as such, will likely remain on the action, and there’s lots to get excited about. The Games, like so many others across the sporting spectrum, has long warranted more interest than it gets. Part of that is due to its struggle to strike the balance between celebrating how different it is while understandably asking to be treated just the same.

As is often the case in the coverage of women’s sport, the commentary can venture down a road of being sympathetic to the point of patronising, something that ultimately achieves the exact opposite effect to the one intended. If everyone and everything is great, then nothing is great, and the hope this week is that tone has long been shed from TV studios because it’s one that leads to apathy.

That’s not to say we should shy away from the personal stories, given so many offer such life-affirming lessons about persistence in the face of adversity. You only need check in with the Irish team to see that: the power of what Ellen Keane teaches young people about body image and acceptance, or the hope Britney Arendse – the Cavan powerlifter who was paralysed from the waist down in a car crash at the age of nine – offers those who’ve gone through similar trauma.

For the 1.2 billion people living with a disability, the Paralympics stands for something far more than entertainment, but no matter which sector you belong to they can be just that, along with providing a daily lesson to us all.

As Parsons put it last night: “Difference is a strength, it is not a weakness”.