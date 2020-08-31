O'Donnell hurdles into history books with four-in-a-row feat

It was an emotional afternoon for Gerard O'Donnell at the national athletics championships in Santry yesterday as he took his fourth straight title in the men's 110m hurdles.

The 32-year-old Leitrim athlete had pinned a black ribbon on his vest to honour two people who were foremost in his mind.

O'Donnell's aunt, Fidelma, passed away just three weeks ago, while it's now almost a year since his close friend and training partner, Craig Lynch, lost his life in a car crash at the age of 29.

O'Donnell considered a similar gesture before winning the national indoor title in February, but decided against it.

"It was all very raw so I was trying to block it out," he said. "I think if I did it then, I wouldn't have made it to the start line at all. Today I composed myself a bit."

It was his first race of the season, and on paper he just had to avoid catastrophe. He did far more. He left his rivals trailing from the first barrier and came home in 13.96 seconds, his fastest time since 2018.

"I surprised myself," said O'Donnell, who relocated from Dublin to Carrick-on-Shannon during the lockdown, which forced him to get creative when it came to staying in shape.

"I was training on the tarmac from the end of February until the middle of June, just trying to do my best."

Another ecstatic champion was Harry Purcell, who put some tough years behind him to win his first senior title in the 800m in 1:52.49.

"This has been a long, long time coming," he said. "A lot of injuries, a lot of upsets, a lot of doubting my ability. There's so much more left. I'm only scratching the surface."

In the women's 800m Iseult O'Donnell blew her rivals away with a ferocious turn of speed, the Raheny athlete turning the tables on 1,500m champion Amy O'Donoghue to win in 2:09.13.

Phil Healy completed a sprint double by taking the women's 200m in 23.57, though the Bandon athlete had to fend off Emerald's Sarah Lavin (23.74).

"The race was super close, I knew Sarah was going to push me," she said. "It was a fight to the line but that's what the spectators want."

Supreme

Marcus Lawler reigned supreme in the men's 200m, the Carlow sprinter clocking 20.95 to hold off Mark Smyth (21.01) and 400m champion Chris O'Donnell (21.17).

"The time isn't anything to shout about but I'm delighted," he said. "It's a reward for the work over lockdown."

Brothers John and James Kelly produced the standout performances in the field, with John claiming the senior shot put title with a best of 18.40m and younger brother James the U-23 title with 16.48m.

Michelle Finn was a class apart in the women's 3,000m steeplechase, winning in 9:59.72.

