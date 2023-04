Irish national marathon title holder Courtney McGuire was at today's Jerry Kiernan Foundation announcement. The Jerry Kiernan Foundation, established in 2021 to support elite athletes in their development, has named 12 Irish athletes who will benefit from funding in 2023. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sometimes in races, when the pain is at its peak, Courtney McGuire will tell herself, ‘This is nothing’. When you’ve dealt with what she has, it brings about a certain realisation – that a marathon can’t really hurt you.