| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

‘My mam’s still struggling’ – How being around addiction drove marathon champion Courtney McGuire

Irish national marathon title holder Courtney McGuire was at today's Jerry Kiernan Foundation announcement. The Jerry Kiernan Foundation, established in 2021 to support elite athletes in their development, has named 12 Irish athletes who will benefit from funding in 2023. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Expand
Courtney McGuire shocked everyone to finish third in the Dublin Marathon last year, winning the women's national title in 2:32:52. Now the 23-year-old has her sights fixed on the Paris Olympics next year, with the help of the Jerry Kiernan Foundation. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Irish national marathon title holder Courtney McGuire was at today's Jerry Kiernan Foundation announcement. The Jerry Kiernan Foundation, established in 2021 to support elite athletes in their development, has named 12 Irish athletes who will benefit from funding in 2023. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Irish national marathon title holder Courtney McGuire was at today's Jerry Kiernan Foundation announcement. The Jerry Kiernan Foundation, established in 2021 to support elite athletes in their development, has named 12 Irish athletes who will benefit from funding in 2023. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Courtney McGuire shocked everyone to finish third in the Dublin Marathon last year, winning the women's national title in 2:32:52. Now the 23-year-old has her sights fixed on the Paris Olympics next year, with the help of the Jerry Kiernan Foundation. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Courtney McGuire shocked everyone to finish third in the Dublin Marathon last year, winning the women's national title in 2:32:52. Now the 23-year-old has her sights fixed on the Paris Olympics next year, with the help of the Jerry Kiernan Foundation. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

/

Irish national marathon title holder Courtney McGuire was at today's Jerry Kiernan Foundation announcement. The Jerry Kiernan Foundation, established in 2021 to support elite athletes in their development, has named 12 Irish athletes who will benefit from funding in 2023. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Cathal Dennehy

Sometimes in races, when the pain is at its peak, Courtney McGuire will tell herself, ‘This is nothing’. When you’ve dealt with what she has, it brings about a certain realisation – that a marathon can’t really hurt you.

Last October, the 23-year-old shocked everyone to finish third in Dublin, winning the national title in 2:32:52. When she met her training partner at the finish, she cried, and those tears, and that pain, were of a very different kind to what she’d once been used to. Why tell her story now? “If it helps someone, I’d rather put it out there,” she says.

Most Watched

Privacy