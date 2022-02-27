Molly Scott smashes Irish 60m record and Phil Healy dominates 400m to take seventh title at national championships

Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC, Carlow, celebrates winning the senior women's 60m final in a national record time of 7.19 at the National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

With a bullet start, a perfect pick-up and a flying finish, Molly Scott produced one of the most magnificent performances ever seen at a national athletics championships. The 22-year-old Carlow sprinter clocked 7.19 in Abbotstown today to take the national indoor 60m title with ease, breaking the 7.21 Irish record set by Rhasidat Adeleke earlier this month, coming home well clear of Lauren Roy (7.43) and Sarah Leahy (7.46).

What made it all the more impressive was that it was Scott’s third race of the day – the first edition of the final having to be re-run after a farcical situation in which one of Scott’s rivals false started, but the race was not recalled. An hour later, Scott channeled the frustration from that to great effect, becoming the first Irishwoman in history to go under 7.20.

There was another exceptional run in the men’s 60m, where Israel Olatunde showed why he might just be the next big thing in Irish athletics. It took just 6.62 seconds for the 19-year-old UCD student to claim his first national indoor title, with that ticking off the qualifying time (6.63) for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

His time put him just 0.01 shy of Paul Hession’s Irish record, which was set 15 years ago, and brought Olatunde home well clear of training partner Joseph Ojewumi (6.72) and Leo Morgan (6.75).

Phil Healy was class and power personified as she dominated the women’s 400m, the Bandon AC athlete winning her seventh national indoor title in a championship record of 51.75, her 15th overall. Fellow Olympian Sophie Becker followed her home in 52.64.

“I’m really, really happy with that,” said Healy. “I made the most of lane four, we were trying different things, pushing through the bell harder than usual. It’ll all pay off (at bigger events).”

Healy will next race at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on Wednesday before turning her attention to the World Indoors in Belgrade.

“You learn a lot from major championships, and last year I got to the European final and I’m just looking forward to taking it into World Championships this year,” she said. “The standard is increasing all the time so you just have to up your game with it.”

Sarah Healy was just as impressive in winning the women’s 3000m, the 21-year-old UCD student taking an astonishing 11 seconds off the Irish U23 indoor record held by Geraldine Hendricken. Healy’s winning time of 8:53.67 puts her fourth on the Irish all-time list, with fellow Olympian Michelle Finn of Leevale following her home in 9:11.46. Healy will focus on the 1500m at next month's World Indoors.

“I like the 1500 and I want to stay there, but these days to run good 1500s you need to be really strong and fit so (the 3000) is good preparation,” she said. “Indoors is a good chance to compete. You have to go in and be prepared for anything, not be scared of anyone. There’s a lot of women around the same level so I think anything is possible.”

Cillin Greene was a dominant winner of the men’s 400m in 46.64, with Cathal Crosbie following him home and former champion Brian Gregan returning from injury to win bronze in 47.85.

Luke McCann turned the men’s 1500m into an effective time trial, the UCD student running alone from the outset and clocking 3:45.14, celebrating all the way up the home straight, with Louis O’Loughlin winning the race for silver in 3:54.74.

Mark English was equally dominant in the men’s 800m, the Liffey Valley athlete using his vast range of gears to great effect over the final lap to win his eighth Irish senior indoor title in 1:49.39.

Louise Shanahan also utilised a vicious kick to win the women’s 800m, clocking 2:06.72 ahead of Claire Mooney. Georgie Hartigan of Dundrum South Dublin won a thrilling duel with Nadia Power in the women’s 1500m, 4:23.26 to 4:23.62.

In the field events, Ruby Millet of St Abban’s produced the standout performance, leaping a championship record of 6.42m to take gold, well clear of clubmate and triple jump champion Saragh Buggy (5.77m).

Conor Callinan of Leevale and Matthew Callinan Keenan of St Laurence O’Toole shared the spoils in the men’s pole vault, both getting gold medals with a best of 4.60m. Jai Benson of Lagan Valley was best in the men’s triple jump with 14.86m, while Youghal’s Michael Healy took the men’s weight for distance with 8.21m.

Nenagh’s Ava Rochford won gold in the women’s high jump with 1.78m, while Michaela Walsh of Swinford added to her huge haul of national titles by taking the shot put with 14.96m.

Tallaght AC’s quartet of Simon Essuman, Kieran Elliott, Eoin Doherty and Joseph Ojewumi took the men’s 4x200m in 1:29.03, while Dundrum South Dublin’s Kate Doherty, Molly Hourihan, Cara Murphy and Mollie O’Reilly winning the women’s title.