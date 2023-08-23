Medals, money and modelling: The life and goals of Rhasidat Adeleke

Ireland’s sprinting superstar on what drives her to succeed

Rhasidat Adeleke was in a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a Saturday evening in March this year when she faced up to some home truths about herself. She did something that day that no Irish athlete has done before. She won an individual sprint medal in the American collegiate championships, the NCAA, with silver in the 400m. Adeleke’s piece of history closed an indoor season during which she broke her own Irish 400m and 200m records.