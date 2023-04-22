| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Medals, money and modelling: The life and goals of Rhasidat Adeleke

Ireland’s sprinting superstar on what drives her to succeed

Rhasidat Adeleke in her University of Texas kit Expand
Rhasidat Adeleke on campus at the University of Texas where she is combining athletics with her studies in corporate communication. Expand
Rhasidat Adeleke with her coach Edrick Floreal, who says: &quot;She gets angry with bad performances and then raises her game.&rdquo; Expand

Close

Rhasidat Adeleke in her University of Texas kit

Rhasidat Adeleke in her University of Texas kit

Rhasidat Adeleke on campus at the University of Texas where she is combining athletics with her studies in corporate communication.

Rhasidat Adeleke on campus at the University of Texas where she is combining athletics with her studies in corporate communication.

Rhasidat Adeleke with her coach Edrick Floreal, who says: &quot;She gets angry with bad performances and then raises her game.&rdquo;

Rhasidat Adeleke with her coach Edrick Floreal, who says: "She gets angry with bad performances and then raises her game.”

/

Rhasidat Adeleke in her University of Texas kit

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Rhasidat Adeleke was in a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a Saturday evening in March this year when she faced up to some home truths about herself. She did something that day that no Irish athlete has done before. She won an individual sprint medal in the American collegiate championships, the NCAA, with silver in the 400m. Adeleke’s piece of history closed an indoor season during which she broke her own Irish 400m and 200m records.

It should have added up to satisfaction. Adeleke felt the opposite.

Related topics

More On Rhasidat Adeleke

Most Watched

Privacy