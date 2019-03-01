Medal hopeful Phil Healy scrapes into the 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Phil Healy, the fastest Irishwoman of all-time, has advanced to the semi-finals of the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow but only by the skin of her teeth

Running in the prized outside lane, flew out of the blocks and led after the first 200m, covering it in 24.36 seconds, but she began to tie up in the home straight and ultimately finished third in a time of 53.13.

She was visibly disappointed at the finish but qualified for tonight's semi-finals (8.36pm Irish time) as a fastest loser.

Phil Healy on her heat and will give it her all if through to the semis this evening pic.twitter.com/rSYO1PtSqY — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 1, 2019

"I led for the whole thing and went out in 24.3. I thought the French girl was going to come after me and it's hard to know where you are in lane 3. I just didn't have it in the last 10-15 metres but look, if I'm in the semi-final later I'll go out and give it my all

"I just didn't have it in the legs for that last little bit because I went out too hard. That's part and parcel of indoor running.

"I'm disappointed I didn't get an automatic Q because that is the main aim and that gives you the better lanes but that didn't happen today."

Sophie Becker was fifth in heat 2 in 53.99 seconds and failed to advance.

Cillín Greene and Thomas Barr have failed to advance from the heats of the 400m.

Barr, running from the inside lane, finished fifth in his heat in a time of 48.22 seconds.

Greene suffered real misfortune.

He fell after Jan Tesar of Czech Republic went down right in front of him.

Barr, who won a bronze medal in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships in Berlin, said: "It's frustrating because I felt in good shape coming into the Championships. I've done a few indoor sessions in Athlone.

"I've been going out hard and really running quite quick over 200 metres, feeling relaxed and really strong, that wasn't there when I got out on the track and I don't know why."

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner also bowed out after finishing fourth in her heat of the 800m in a time of 2:06.00.

Tom Barr frustrated but motivated after his European indoor experience pic.twitter.com/zSsce0fbEm — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 1, 2019

Cillin Greene on his Irish debut and the carnage of indoor 400m running pic.twitter.com/dnSVVxTELD — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 1, 2019

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner on her race in 800m qualification #Glasgow2019 pic.twitter.com/1iUqsnQzlT — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 1, 2019

Sean Tobin just missed out on a place in the final of the 3,000m after running a season's best of 7:56.27 to finish fifth in his heat.

John Travers was 14th in his heat in a time of 8:12.54.

Online Editors