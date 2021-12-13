McCormack class endures as Irish women’s team are edged out of medals

Fionnuala McCormack of Ireland, centre, competes in the Senior Women's 8000m final during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Among the many varied highlights of Fionnuala McCormack’s career, this was one that defined well the strength and resilience we have come to expect.

She might not have left Dublin with a medal yesterday, but a ninth-place finish at the European Cross Country, just seven days after running the best marathon of her life in Valencia, was still an astonishing performance from the 37-year-old Wicklow woman.

But given her chief reason for racing had been to help Ireland to team medals, there was inevitably a trace of disappointment, the Irish women finishing fourth, with Eilish Flanagan 15th and Aoibhe Richardson 23rd.

“It was always going to be tough to be up at the front of that race but that’s where I wanted to be,” said McCormack, who finished 78 seconds behind gold medallist Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal of Norway. “The support was unbelievable. It’s amazing to run a race where you just hear everyone roaring at you.”

In the women’s U-23 race, there was another near-miss for the Irish as Sarah Healy’s bid for a podium finish fell short, but Healy had reason to smile as she recorded her best ever finish at the championships in fifth.

“I was close enough to a medal for most of it but maybe if I’d been a little bit tougher, a little bit smarter, I could have hung on,” she said. “I was feeling great up until the last K and a half and I tried to go with the girls but that was me done. I’ll learn and I’ll be back next year.”

There was bitter disappointment for the Irish quartet in the mixed relay, where hopes of a home gold were dashed and the team ended up edged out of the medals.

At halfway, the Irish had a commanding lead after strong legs from Ciara Mageean and Luke McCann, but Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner couldn’t maintain the advantage on the third leg as Britain’s Alexandra Bell powered past, with Andrew Coscoran edged into fourth in the home-straight sprint for the minor medals.

“Ciara did exactly what she was asked to do, get out strong and get off to a good start,” said McCann. “I didn’t really expect to be in the lead but I just tried my best to hold on and give it off to Síofra in a good position, but look, that’s sport, someone has to come fourth. We went for first and we have absolutely no regrets.”

Aoife McGreevy was Ireland’s leading finisher in the U-20 women’s race, coming home 23rd with her teammate Emma McEvoy one place behind in 24th.