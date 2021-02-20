Mark English and 18-year-old Cian McPhillips break record in sensational 800m race

Mark English on his way to winning the Men's 800m, ahead of Cian McPhillips

Mark English has smashed his own 800m Irish indoor record in a sensational race at the AAI elite meeting in Abbotstown.

The Letterkenny born doctor clocked 1:46.10 to hold off 18-year-old Cian McPhillips, who also broke English’s seven-year-old record.

English - who celebrates his 28th birthday next month - clocked 1:46.10, beating his 2014 record of 1:46.82. McPhillips, a native of Longford, was only edged out on the line after a driving finish. But he was also inside the old record, clocking 1.46.13.

The 18-year-old sliced six seconds of his personal best time for the distance, and he also broke English’s Irish U-20 record by two seconds.

McPhillips had been on the Irish sprinting radar for some time.

Last February the Moyne Community School student beat some of the best high school runners in the US when he won the junior invitational mile at the famous Millrose Games in New York, clocking an Irish junior record 1,500 record of 3:44.85.

Both their times are comfortably inside the 800m qualifying standard of 1:48.25 for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Poland – indeed, the two Irish men are now fifth and sixth respectively in the 2021 European rankings.

This was English’s first competitive race of the season and it was the perfect start to his career with the Dublin Track Club where he is coached by Feidhlim Kelly.

He has pedigree at European Championship level, winning silver and bronze respectively in the 800m at the 2015 and 2019 European Indoor Championships as well as a bronze at the outdoor European Championships in 2014.

John Fitzsimons (Kildare A.C.) who finished third in 1:47:80 was also inside the Euro standard.

