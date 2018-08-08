Carlow's Marcus Lawler suffered disappointment in Berlin this morning after failing to advance from his heat in the 200m.

Marcus Lawler fails to advance from the heats of the 200m

Despite holding the best time this season and being ranked ahead of the competitors in his heat, Lawler had to settle for fifth place in his heat in a time of 20.8 seconds, four tenths off the time he recorded in Cork last month.

"It’s not good enough. I set myself a realistic goal of making the final, and now I’m gone in the first round. I’m very disappointed with that," he told RTE Sport afterwards

"I was ranked number one on that heat in paper...I’m not sure. It doesn’t take away from the season I had. It was so strange.

"I’ll have to keep the head up and move forward."

