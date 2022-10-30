Magical Courtney McGuire signals her huge potential with national title

First-time winners took the four major titles, all in lifetime bests, when the 41st Irish Life Marathon returned to the streets of Dublin for the first time in three years yesterday in ideal running conditions.

Morocco’s Taoufik Allam was the first runner across the line, racing clear from a breakaway bunch of three in the 22nd mile to win in a personal best of 2:11.30 ahead of Ethiopia’s Ashenafi Boja (2:13.58) and Birhanu Teshome (2:14.25).

But it was the winners of Athletics Ireland’s national titles, which are run in conjunction with the big event, which really caught the imagination.

​Martin Hoare, a 35-year-old Kildare accountant, was thrilled to win his first Irish title from a really stacked elite domestic field, especially as his two young children had him up at 4.30am beforehand. “The hour change didn’t do much for me,” he laughed. “I was literally playing Lego until we left the house at 8am.”

The Celbridge AC man still crossed the line seventh overall in 2:20.21, which knocked 10 seconds off his PB from Rotterdam in June.

Belfast’s Conor Gallagher led the Irish to halfway (in 1:09.46) but had to settle for second in 2:22.56 and

two-time winner Seán Hehir was delighted and particularly emotional to fill out the podium (2:24.19) given that his career was almost ended in late 2019 when he was hit by a car while out training.

Hoare credited two things for his breakthrough: his coach Brendan Hackett and the fact that he trained on his own during Covid so wasn’t pushing himself too hard racing.

Yet even his achievement was outdone by the new Irish women’s champion Courtney McGuire, a relatively unknown 23-year-old from Clonmel AC who was running the gruelling distance for the first time.

Not only did she finish third overall behind Ethiopians Nigist Muluneh (2:28.31) and Hawi Alemu Negeri (2:29.33) but her sensational debut marathon of 2:32:50 put her straight in at seventh on the Irish women’s

all-time list, relegating someone of Lizzie Lee’s stature into eighth by one second.

Heads were scratched when the young Tipperary woman, a recent psychology graduate from the University of Limerick, revealed that she hadn’t done more than 65 miles a week beforehand and does a lot of her training indoors.

She credited David Kenneally for “kick-starting my running in transition year” and two more well-known locals for persuading her to try the ultimate distance this season.

“I’d been training on the cross-trainer because I kept getting injured and got a call from David Mansfield and (coach) Seán Tobin asking if I’d do the marathon, I’m glad I did now!

“I had covered the (26-mile) distance in training, followed Seán’s plan exactly so I knew what was coming, it was just about relaxing,” she insisted. “The longer distances suit me because I don’t get nervous beforehand.”

Her sub-74-minute victory in the Larne Half-Marathon had given some hint of her potential but yesterday’s remarkable debut franks McGuire as a really exciting international prospect to monitor.

​She said herself and Donegal’s Ann-Marie McGlynn were both surprised to find themselves leaving former two-time Dublin winner Nataliya Lehonkova from Ukraine in their wake.

“Myself and Ann-Marie kept each other going to the 35km,” McGuire explained before she powered on to relegate the experienced Letterkenny woman to fourth overall (2:33.46) ahead of the Ukrainian and second on the Irish podium while North Belfast AC’s Gladys Ganiels (sixth overall) took third (2:42.15) for the third time.

Kildare Paralympian Patrick Monahan won his sixth wheelchair title in his Dublin PB (1:37.28) ahead of Sam Kolek (1:49.42) and Mark Millar (1:50.16), just a week before his next big race in New York.

​

IRISH LIFE DUBLIN MARATHON RESULTS

Men: 1. T Allam (Mor); 2.11.30; 2. A Boja (Eth) 2:13.58; 3. B Toshome (Eth) 2:14.26.

Women: 1. N Muluneh (Eth); 2:28.31; 2. H Negeri (Eth) 2:29:33; 3. C McGuire (Clonmel AC) 2:32.50.

Wheelchair: 1. P Monahan (Irl) 1:37:28; 2. S Kolek (Pol) 1:49.42; 3. M Millar 1:50.16.

ATHLETICS IRELAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men: 1. M Hoare (Celbridge AC) 2:20.21; 2. C Gallagher (St Malachy’s) 2:22.56; 3. S Hehir (Croghan AC) 2:24.19; 4. G O’Hanlon 2:25.15.

Women: 1. C McGuire (Clonmel AC) 2:32.50; 2. A-M McGlynn (Letterkenny AC) 2:33.46; 3. G Ganiels (North Belfast Harriers) 2:42.15; 4. I Oakes (Sligo) 2:45.14.