Mageean hails USADA probe into disgraced coach Salazar

Ciara Mageean has praised the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for its investigation into Alberto Salazar, the disgraced coach who was banned for four years for multiple anti-doping offences.

Nike recently announced it would shut down the Oregon Project, which was started by Salazar. While well-known figures such as Paula Radcliffe urged caution in the wake of Salazar's ban - highlighting that none of his athletes had been exposed - Mageean greeted the news more positively.

"I'm delighted to see USADA are taking an investigation into a coach that was clearly trying to bend the rules and going down that route," she said. "Drug testing only catches a very minute number of athletes.

Doping

"To crack down on doping these other investigations need to happen. Similar things happened in the past with (Genzebe) Dibaba's coach."

At the World Championships in Doha a cloud also hung over world 100m champion Christian Coleman, who recorded three anti-doping whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. Coleman was cleared before the event and while Mageean understands the struggle for athletes recording their daily whereabouts, she believes there's no excuse for three infractions.

"I do understand how you could miss a test but if I was in a situation where I had two missed tests, I would have whereabouts tattooed on my arm. You'd be damn well sure that I don't miss another."

It was a measure of how good a year Mageean had that in the past two weeks, while relaxing on her end-of-season break, drug testers called on three occasions.

"I'm very popular right now," she laughed.

“I’ve never been tested so much in my life. But a clean athlete wants to get tested.”

Mageean finished 10th in the world 1500m final in Doha, in a personal best of 4:00.15, a race won by a Salazar-coached athlete, Sifan Hassan, in a blazing 3:51.95.

With nine months until the Tokyo Olympics, the question is how much of that gap she can close.

“I can dream of running a 3:55 in my wildest dreams but I’m not going to get down to 3:51,” Mageean admits. “That’s not in the capabilities of my body and that’s OK, I accept that.”

It will be more of the same this winter, Mageean relocating back to Manchester where she is guided by coach Steve Vernon.

She will consider a tilt at the European Cross Country if all goes to plan in the next month, but her chief goal will be more consistency on the road to 2020.

Misconception

“People have this misconception that you have to train harder, faster, but if I did that I’d get injured.

“There’s only so far you can push your body without certain aids to help you and I’m not going down that route.

“I’m going to do that the way I’ve progressed through my whole athletic career: steadily chipping away. That’s the only way a clean athlete can.”

Ciara Mageean, Jordan Lee, Nicole Turner and Olympic hero Michael Carruth were at the launch of Circle K’s ‘Here for Ireland’ initiative.

Irish Independent