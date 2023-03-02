| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Luke McCann leads the way for Ireland by making 1500m final at European Indoors as Mark English withdraws after illness

Ireland's Luke McCann, centre, competing in the men's 1500m heats during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Luke McCann, centre, competing in the men's 1500m heats during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland's Luke McCann, centre, competing in the men's 1500m heats during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland's Luke McCann, centre, competing in the men's 1500m heats during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

They say it’s better to be lucky than good, but it sure helps when you’re both.

That was the case for Luke McCann on the opening night of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, the 24-year-old Dubliner making the best use of a favourable draw in the 1500m heats to march into his first major final and put past disappointments firmly behind him.

Most Watched

Privacy