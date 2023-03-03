| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Luke McCann insists ‘there’s no real excuse for it’ after disappointing finish to European Indoor 1500m final

Ireland's Luke McCann competes in the Men's 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul Expand

Close

Ireland's Luke McCann competes in the Men's 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul

Ireland's Luke McCann competes in the Men's 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul

Ireland's Luke McCann competes in the Men's 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul

Cathal Dennehy

The blood was still running down Luke’s McCann’s right leg, his skin soaked in sweat, as he tried to piece together what went wrong.

Making the European Indoor 1500m final left the 24-year-old Dubliner beaming with pride on Friday night in Istanbul, but a day can be a long time in athletics.

Most Watched

Privacy