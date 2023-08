There’s always time, always a chance. Íde Nic Dhómhnaill might not have been favourite for the women’s 5000m at last weekend’s National Championships in Santry – pitched in against two Olympians and other seasoned internationals – but when a chaotic, captivating race boiled down to a three-woman tussle, the 38-year-old mother of two sensed her opportunity. And she seized it.