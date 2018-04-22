Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot won the London Marathon at her second attempt in hot conditions on Sunday.

Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot won the London Marathon at her second attempt in hot conditions on Sunday.

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot wins the London Marathon but Paula Radcliffe keeps ‘mixed-gender’ world record

Cheruiyot completed the 26.2m course in front of Buckingham Palace in an unofficial personal best 2 hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds, meaning that Paul Radcliffe’s 2:15.25 ‘mixed-gender’ race world record remains intact.

Fellow Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, was 1 minute, 42 seconds further back. Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia was third. Great Britain's Lily Partridge (2:29:29) claimed a personal best to finish eighth.

While the race began in the southeast London district of Blackheath, the official starter for the later men's race was more than 30m to the west of the capital. Queen Elizabeth II pushed the start button in front of Windsor Castle. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has won the 2018 men's London Marathon.

The 33-year-old, winner in 2015 and 2016, made it a hat-trick of victories with Ethiopia's Shura Kitata Tola second. Great Britain's Mo Farah broke the British marathon record with an unofficial time of two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds to finish third.

There was a home success with David Weir winning the men's wheelchair race for an eighth time after a sprint finish. The 38-year-old Weir clocked 1:31:15 to beat Marcel Hug of Switzerland into second place, while Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was third.

Madison de Rozario of Australia won the women's wheelchair race for the first time ahead of four-time champion Tatyana McFadden, whose fellow American, Susannah Scaroni, was third.

Online Editors