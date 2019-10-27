KBC Dublin Marathon: Not all of the charity heroes wear capes

Among those actually wearing one was Michael McMenamin (#7560) in a Batman outfit complete with rubber mask.

The painter/decorator from Ballybofey was running his seventh marathon, despite a recent Achilles injury.

"I'm wearing it just for fun. The most important thing is to enjoy it. Dublin is our 'home' marathon and definitely the best in Ireland. The crowds definitely help to get you around," he said.

Competitors at Bushy Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donal Troddyn's outfit (#19404) was even more restricting as his upper body was encased in a mini lifeboat.

He's an RNLI volunteer in Courtown and raised €2000 for them.

The RNLI is also a great cause close to the heart of Arklow's Mary Hickey-Nolan, the only woman among the famous 'Bakers' Dozen' - the 13 people who’ve done all 40 Dublin marathons and received prestigious Lord Mayor's Medals yesterday to mark that.

Hickey-Nolan has spent most of last two years ago raising funds for the RNLI by first running, and then cycling, around Ireland

She managed to keep her unique record in Dublin intact, completing it in 5:20 despite two bulging discs in her back, the result of a fall off her bike during this year's phenomenal 'Lap of the Map.'

Online Editors