| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Kate O’Connor smashes Irish indoor pentathlon record as Brian Fay runs fastest mile by Irishman since 2000

Kate O'Connor Expand

Close

Kate O'Connor

Kate O'Connor

Kate O'Connor

Cathal Dennehy

Kate O’Connor got her year off to a flying start by obliterating the Irish indoor pentathlon record with a tally of 4.396 points in Clermont, France, on Sunday.

The Dundalk multi-event star, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist last year, finished third among an international field and added 182 points to the previous record, set by Grace McKenzie in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy