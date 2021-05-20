John Fitzsimons and Luke McCann shine on mixed night for Irish at Golden Spike meeting

Luke McCann produced the race of his life in the men’s 1500m at the Golden Spike meet to catapult himself into contention for Olympic qualification.

The joy and agony of chasing the Olympic dream were on full display among the Irish athletes who travelled to Ostrava in the Czech Republic last night for the Golden Spike meeting.

While it was a breakthrough night for Luke McCann and John Fitzsimons, there was heartache for national 1,500m champion Paul Robinson, who was a late withdrawal with injury. McCann produced the race of his life in the men’s 1,500m to catapult himself into contention for Olympic qualification, the 23-year-old Dubliner clocking 3:37.77 to finish 10th, a PB by three seconds.

“I knew I was ready to run fast so I just committed at the start,” he said. “I told myself not to panic and to commit and I felt really good after 800. I knew the last 200 I had another gear.”

McCann made his senior championship debut at the European Indoors in March and this was his first taste of the elite-level athletics circuit.

“Two years ago I’d be opening up my season in Greystones at the Irish Milers Meet and now I’m coming here to a (Continental Tour) gold meet. Having your meals and sitting beside (pole vaulter) Mondo Duplantis, it’s a really good experience. I could get used to this.”

Robinson had been due to run the same race but he withdrew shortly before following a flare-up in his Achilles tendon. There were contrasting fortunes for fellow Kildare man Fitzsimons, who took more than a second off his PB to finish seventh in the 800m in 1:46.62.

“The goal was top eight, I needed the bonus points for Tokyo,” he said. “It’s a season opener, a PB, I could not be happier. It’s mission accomplished.”

Fitzsimons’ run meant Mark English suffered a rare defeat by a fellow Irishman, with English coming home 11th in 1:47.85.

Nadia Power was another who walked away dissatisfied after finishing sixth in the women’s 800m in 2:02.72.

“I misjudged the first 100 and I got so boxed in,” said Power. “I tried not to be too aggressive and I tried to ease my way out of it. I’m happy with how I manoeuvred but I’m fairly disgusted with that time. It’s not reflective of where I am at. The rust is busted at least.”

Sean Tobin was the last of the Irish in action, and the Clonmel athlete ran well to finish fourth in the 3,000m in 7:49.37, a race where Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei fell well short of the world record he was chasing and clocked 7:33.24.

“It’s just not the night,” said Tobin. “It was a bit of a rust-buster at least, and hopefully it blows the cobwebs off.”