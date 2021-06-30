Mark English’s time was also an automatic Olympic qualifier on the last day to secure the standard. Photo: Sportsfile

Mark English said he has “never been happier after a race” than he was after breaking the Irish 800m record in Castellon, Spain, last night, the 28-year-old clocking 1:44.71 to finish second. It meant he finally achieved a target he had long set: the 1:44.82 mark set by David Matthews in 1995.

“The two things I wanted to do before finishing my athletics career were to make the Olympics and run the Irish record,” he said. “I’ve won European medals but I don’t think anything topped tonight.”

English’s time was also an automatic Olympic qualifier on the last day to secure the standard. “I honestly felt wrecked with 350 to go,” he said. “But I just kept grinding.”

He paid tribute afterwards to his coach, Feidhlim Kelly.

“He gets the balance between the art of coaching and the science of coaching really well and I don’t think many appreciate the art of coaching. I wanted to run well for him tonight, to run well for everyone who supported me.”

In Lucerne, Switzerland, Christopher O’Donnell clocked a big personal best of 45.55 to move third on the Irish all-time list, while Thomas Barr continued his fine form with a win in the 400m hurdles, clocking 49.12.