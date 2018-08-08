Leon Reid had a memorable debut with team Ireland after the sprinter surged into the 200m final at the European championships in Berlin after finishing second in his heat.

Leon Reid had a memorable debut with team Ireland after the sprinter surged into the 200m final at the European championships in Berlin after finishing second in his heat.

'It's like putting on a super-suit' - Leon Reid does Ireland proud on debut after booking European 200m final place

Reid ran strongly with a team of 20.38, coming home just behind Turkish world champion Ramil Guliyev. Reid, whose mother is from Belfast, transferred from Great Britain to represent Ireland and was only cleared to compete for his adopted country before the European championships.

"I've got loads of family here, my mum got off work to fly out to see me so I couldn't let her down," Reid said.

"It means everything [to wear the Irish vest]. When I put it on, it's like putting on a supersuit. I don't want to take it off right now. We'll get it ready, get it washed and go again tomorrow even faster."

Reid will now compete in the 200m final tomorrow night.

Online Editors