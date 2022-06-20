| 9.6°C Dublin

‘It’s about pushing hard at the right times’ – Galway sports scientist Brian Moore helping A-list athletes to train smarter

Irishman is working with stars from the Premier League, NBA and NFL

Sonia O'Sullivan on her way to finishing second behind Gabriela Szabo in the 5000m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Sports scientist Brian Moore. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Sports scientist Brian Moore. Photo: James Connolly

If there is a conversation that simplifies it all – the complex balance between hard training and optimal recovery – then for Brian Moore it was the one he had with Moses Kiptanui in 1999.

Kiptanui, a three-time world champion and former steeplechase world record holder, was training in London at the time, where Moore was making his name as a physiologist.

