'It has to be full steam ahead now' - Phil Healy ready for Olympics countdown

Irish sprint queen Phil Healy will reset her clock in two weeks' time and begin the countdown to next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

After securing the 100m/200m sprint double for the first time at the National championships, the 25-year-old is taking her annual four-week sabbatical from training.

She used the break to complete a 30,000-word dissertation for a masters’ degree in enterprise computer software in Waterford Institute of Technology. A native of Ballineen in west Cork, Waterford has become her adopted home since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Healy has now won 12 Irish national sprint titles. The two most recent triumphs were a bonus as she had resigned herself to the probability that she wouldn’t race again after the National Indoor championships which were staged just before the lockdown.

"It was great that we did have nationals because otherwise I wouldn’t have raced again in 2020. It gave me an opportunity to get back into racing before taking a break," she said.

Ironically, the truncated nature of this year’s rescheduled championships – they were held over two weekends – helped Healy win the double as she would normally focus exclusively on the 200m.

She coped with the cancellation of this summer’s planned Olympics by telling herself that she didn’t want to be qualified for the Olympics that didn’t happen.

"This will give me the hunger to go again when I go back training in two weeks’ time. The Olympics is now ahead of us. It has to be full steam ahead now. Obviously everything isn’t normal and it might mean that I have to race abroad if the races don’t happen here," she added.

Phil suggests that the upside of this mostly lost season was that it gave her an opportunity to recharge her mental batteries.

"I have been going to major championships both indoor and outdoor every year since 2013 which is a big toll. People over estimate the mental aspect of it and I would give 110 percent always whether its study or competition," she said.

"The mental aspect of it was taken out of this year because we didn’t have the pressures and stuff like that. But it was also mentally frustrating because it is our job to go out and train and perform.

"It is what we give up our time to do and make all the sacrifices along the way. But you have to get over that frustration because everything was taken out of our control."

Online Editors