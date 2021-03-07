'It feels embarrassing' - Sean Tobin gives honest assessment after disappointing run in 3000m final

Séan Tobin came 11th in the 3000m final at the European Indoor Championships. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sean Tobin had to settle for an 11th-place finish in the 3000m final at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Tobin ran a time of 7:58:11, which was over 10 seconds slower than his semi-final run, as he struggled to keep pace after eventual winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen made his charge.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the race, Tobin gave a blunt assessment of his underperformance.

"Pretty rough - that was very disappointing, it feels embarrassing being honest," Tobin said.

"Clearly the head wasn't there. When I went I didn't go and my mind was screaming at me to go. I don't know, I let it go and switched off and that shouldn't at these sort of levels.

"I felt pretty good coming off yesterday (and) today I felt pretty good. Our group - Coscoran was seventh and Paul was 10th (in the 1500m) - we're all good enough to get to a final now but that's not good enough for us.

"It's a step in the right direction."

Tobin added after the race that is long-term future could be at the marathon distance.

"I think the marathon is where I feel most comfortable. I've always felt more comfortable over the cross-country and I've dipped my toes in the road (races).

"A lot of my training suggests I'd be strong aerobically over the the long stuff. I'm here now because there are no marathon opportunities to qualify for the Olympics.

"That's just disappointing - I was the last man on for the Irish team and that's the last thing I wanted to do.

Online Editors