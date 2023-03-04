Israel Olatunde’s European Indoor Championships over after seventh place finish in 60m semi-finals

Israel Olatunde’s European Indoor Championships came to a sudden end in the semi-finals of the men’s 60m in Istanbul this afternoon, with the 20-year-old Dundalk sprinter finishing seventh in 6.69 seconds. Afterwards, the Irish 60m and 100m record holder noted that travel issues had played a part in his sub-par performance.
“I didn’t have the greatest preparations. I arrived 12 hours before my heat, but in a championship, there are no excuses,” he said. “I come to every championship to compete, to do my best and I need to just improve on my mistakes for outdoors.”
Olatunde got off to a flying start but was left trailing from halfway, fading through the pack as Italy’s Samuele Ceccarelli took victory in a blazing 6.47, with Olatunde well off his recent Irish record of 6.57.
“I felt like I got out well, but the rest of the race just wasn’t there and I have to look back on it and see where it fell apart,” he said. “It’s such fine margins and the smallest things can impact it a lot. I was having a rough time in the build-up to (the) nationals and (the) nationals turned it around and then today, the time just wasn’t there.”
Earlier in the day, Olatunde had finished fourth in his heat, clocking 6.68 to advance. “We wanted to give a good performance, get through the heats – I did that and I’m proud,” he said. “It wasn’t the performance I wanted in the semi-final, but these things happen. We’ll go back again and work hard for the outdoor season. The World Championships is obviously a big goal of mine and the European U-23s. Hopefully, I can give another great performance in the Irish vest.”