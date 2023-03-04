Israel Olatunde’s European Indoor Championships over after seventh place finish in 60m semi-finals

4 March 2023; Israel Olatunde of Ireland reacts after finishing seventh in the men's 60m semi-final during Day 2 of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Israel Olatunde’s European Indoor Championships came to a sudden end in the semi-finals of the men’s 60m in Istanbul this afternoon, with the 20-year-old Dundalk sprinter finishing seventh in 6.69 seconds. Afterwards, the Irish 60m and 100m record holder noted that travel issues had played a part in his sub-par performance.

“I didn’t have the greatest preparations. I arrived 12 hours before my heat, but in a championship, there are no excuses,” he said. “I come to every championship to compete, to do my best and I need to just improve on my mistakes for outdoors.”