Israel Olatunde smashes Irish U-23 100m record to reach European semi-final

It was very nearly the fastest 100m ever run by an Irishman and – all things considered – it was by some way the best.

At the Olympic Stadium in Munich this morning, rising star Israel Olatunde exploded from the blocks and rocketed down the track to win his 100m heat in 10.19 seconds, coming up just one hundredth of a second shy of Paul Hession’s national record and obliterating his own Irish U23 record of 10.24.

Given Hession’s record was run with a 1.9m/s following wind, just below the allowable limit of 2.0, and Olatunde’s was in virtually still conditions (0.1m/s), there was little doubt that this was a performance the likes of which no Irish 100m sprinter has ever produced.

“It was kind of a blur, but when I crossed the line I looked over, saw 10.1 and was like, ‘yep, that’s good,’” said Olatunde, a student at UCD. “That’s where it matters – to produce your best at championships. I’m happy to come out with the win, but now it’s all about the semi-finals.”

Olatunde will line up for those semi-finals tomorrow evening, where a top-two finish would be needed to automatically advance to the final. Asked if he thinks Hession’s record is now on the agenda, he said: “It’s good to run fast but it’s also important to beat the guys next to you, so that’s what I’m going to focus on now.”

Elsewhere, Fionnuala McCormack’s medal tilt in the women’s marathon fell to pieces over the final 10km on what was a sunny, sweltering day in the Bavarian capital – the 37-year-old finishing seventh in 2:29:25. The race was won by Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska in 2:28:36, with McCormack finishing just 33 seconds outside the podium positions.

“Disappointing is the only word I can use to describe it,” she said. “I expected more of myself and it’s not what I came here to do. I feel like I say that at a lot of championships, but there’s not much more I can say.”

There was no doubt this was not McCormack at her brilliant best, but such is the nature of major championship marathons that it’s fiendishly difficult for the stars to fully align on one specific day. McCormack, though, did not want to make any excuses.

“The prep went well, I came here to get a medal and put myself in a position to get one at 35km, but I never felt as comfortable as I knew I should.”

McCormack had run with the leading pack for the first two hours as the temperatures climbed into the mid-20s in Munich, the sun beating down overhead, but soon the cracks began to show and she was fighting just to maintain contact. As is her way, though, McCormack never threw in the towel even as her medal chance evaporated, fighting all the way to take seventh.

“If you give up in the marathon you’re going nowhere,” said McCormack, who has twice finished fourth at these championships on the track. “Everyone did die in the end but (by then) they were just too far ahead of me.”

As for what comes next?

“I hadn’t thought past this – I thought today would be something to celebrate,” she said. A decision has yet to be made on an autumn marathon, but McCormack plans to stick with the event as her speciality all the way to the Paris Olympics in 2024, which would be her fifth Games.

She admitted it “gets harder the older you get” to put disappointments like this behind her, but she plans to “go into cross country and forget about” it in the months ahead.

Next in for the Irish was Ann-Marie McGlynn – 29th in 2:38:26. “Top-30 is great,” she said. “It was a team event and I wanted to run as well as I could for everyone else. I ran a smart race and yeah, I’m happy.”

The Irish performances were rounded out by Aoife Cooke who clocked 2:40:37 to finish 34th, helping the Irish to fifth of 10 in the team event.

“I went a little quick in the second lap but hindsight is a great thing,” said Cooke. “I struggled in the last lap, but I tried to keep going and not let people pass me.”

Cooke had been unable to finish the Olympic marathon last year and finishing mid-pack in a major championship marathon marked a step forward. “It’s an improvement on Sapporo so I’ll take it,” she said.

In the men’s marathon, Mayo’s Hugh Armstrong had a rough day on the roads, finishing 58th in 2:25:27. Earlier in the day, Eric Favors fell just shy of making the final in the men’s shot put, the Irish record holder throwing a best of 19.71m.

There are four Irish athletes in action at the Olympic Stadium this evening, with Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley racing the 400m heats just after 6.30 Irish time, with Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran in the 1500m heats from 7.15.