Israel Olatunde smashes Irish 60m record with victory at National Indoor Championships

Israel Olatunde of UCD AC, Dublin, crosses the line to win the senior men's 60m final in a national record time of 6.57 during day two of the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships at National Indoor Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal Dennehy

After the year he had in 2022, Israel Olatunde had an awful lot to live up to this indoor season, and for much of the past month it looked like he was falling short.

But in the space of 6.57 scintillating seconds, the 20-year-old dispelled any doubts, obliterating the Irish 60m record at the National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown today.

