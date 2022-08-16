Israel Olatunde of Ireland reacts after finishing second in the men's 100m semi-final, where he qualified for the final, during day six of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich

Israel Olatunde has qualified for tonight's European Championships 100m final in Munich, Germany.

The Olympic champion was first, and in second was Olatunde, a 20-year-old Dundalk native, who carried the Irish vest to a superb second-place finish - clocking 10.20 in the process.

Tonight's gfinal will go to the line at 9.15pm Irish time, and now that Olatunde is in it, there seems little doubt that Paul Hession’s national record of 10.18 is under threat – and who knows what else.

On a warm, dry evening at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, Olatunde exploded from the blocks in the third of the men’s semi-finals, battling with the rest of the field as Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs reasserted his supremacy, putting recent injury problems behind him to pull away and win in 10.00.

Olatunde was next in, edging a blanket finish to take the second automatic qualifying position in 10.20, just down on the 10.19 he’d run in the heats yesterday. He beat the track in celebration afterwards, before racing through the mixed zone to get ready for the final.

While Jacob and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes look a class apart in the battle for gold, there is precious little between the other six competitors in the battle for the bronze and now that he’s in the final, Olatunde will believe anything is possible.

It has so far been an outstanding year for the UCD student who is coached by Daniel Kilgallon and who has lowered the Irish U23 record four times already – with a fifth likely in the offing later tonight.