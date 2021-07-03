| 13°C Dublin

Israel Olatunde: Fastest man in Ireland on track to reach the top

Sprinter’s first national senior title in the 100m at Santry last Saturday opens a world of possibility for the future of Irish sprinting

Sinead Kissane

Israel Olatunde had to dry his eyes as he waited to go on live TV in Santry last Saturday. He had just run the most perfect race of his life so far. In his first national senior outdoor championship, Israel won his first senior gold medal in the 100m.

He was on the right side of the tiniest of margins with just one hundredth of a second separating him from the defending champion, Stephen Gaffney. This was all wrapped up with a new personal best time of 10.49.

Add that to the national junior 100m gold medal he won six days previously. No wonder Israel had to wipe away the tears moments before his first live TV interview. The fastest man in Ireland in 2021 – at just 19.

