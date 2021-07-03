Israel Olatunde: Fastest man in Ireland on track to reach the top

Israel Olatunde had to dry his eyes as he waited to go on live TV in Santry last Saturday. He had just run the most perfect race of his life so far. In his first national senior outdoor championship, Israel won his first senior gold medal in the 100m.

He was on the right side of the tiniest of margins with just one hundredth of a second separating him from the defending champion, Stephen Gaffney. This was all wrapped up with a new personal best time of 10.49.

Add that to the national junior 100m gold medal he won six days previously. No wonder Israel had to wipe away the tears moments before his first live TV interview. The fastest man in Ireland in 2021 – at just 19.

A significant staging post in this new era of Irish sprinting took place over a 10-minute period last Saturday. Israel’s first national senior outdoor title in the men’s 100m was followed by Rhasidat Adeleke’s first national senior outdoor title in the women’s 100m. Israel is exactly three months older than Rhasidat (who turns 19 next month).

They’re close friends and they trained together in the same group in Tallaght under coach Daniel Kilgallon for over two years until Rhasidat joined the University of Texas earlier this year where she’s been taking down times at a breathtaking pace. Rhasidat used to put it up to Israel in training in Tallaght and beat him a couple of times in 300m reps. Their back story is similar. Both Israel and Rhasidat’s parents are Nigerian who arrived in Ireland decades ago to make better lives for their families. Israel was born in Drogheda and grew up in Dundalk, Rhasidat was born in Dublin and grew up in Tallaght.

They found themselves on a similar track with athletics. “She motivates me a lot,” Israel says about Rhasidat. “Everytime I see her getting all these fast times, (I think) oh I have to keep working hard as well.” It’s the women in his family that Israel credits for his speed. His mother, Elizabeth, was a sprinter growing up in Nigeria. His elder sister, Sharon, first joined the athletics club in Dundalk and did sprints and hurdles and, as Israel says, anything Sharon did, he did too.

His parents, Elizabeth and Isaac, moved to Ireland from Ogun State, Nigeria at the end of 1999 before the turn of the new millennium to start a new life. Israel’s eldest brother, Gabriel (25), was born in Nigeria while Sharon (21) and Israel were both born in Ireland and the family settled in Dundalk. His dad works as a security supervisor, his mother as a care assistant.

“They just wanted to give us a better opportunity, for everything – for education, socially, job-wise. They’ve worked so hard ever since they came here. That’s one of the reasons why I work so hard at athletics – everything I do – just because I know the sacrifices they’ve made.”

His parents’ homeland is very much alive in their home in Dundalk. Elizabeth and Isaac speak their native Yoruba at home, a language Israel doesn’t speak himself but which he almost completely understands.

“Our home is like a little pocket of Nigeria,” Israel says. “My parents, they integrated as well with the Irish culture. They’ve been living in Ireland for more than half their lives.”

Israel has been to Nigeria three times, the last occasion was when he was 10. He visited the regions his parents are from and his understanding widened about the two cultures that form who he is.

“Whenever we went back to Nigeria, just seeing where they (his parents) came from, it just gives you a different motivation I guess, fire in your heart seeing where they came from. You can be a lot happier with less over there than if you were here.

“I can’t speak for everyone but from what I’ve seen anyway, you see kids running around playing with whatever they have on the streets but here it might be a bit different. Like, if kids don’t have the latest shoes or games they might not be happy but over there whatever you have you’re just happy with it, I guess”.

As complex and individual the notion of identity is, Israel has retooled what it means to him. “They (my parents) came from a humble beginning, but they have great love for their country. I still carry that love for Nigeria with me, even though I am Irish. Obviously, my nationality is Irish but at the same time, you can’t deny the connection you have to your parents’ homeland.

“I do feel connected to both, but it’s hard to explain. I feel both worlds come together with me, I’m able to live the best of both worlds, if that makes sense?”

Different ways of living and thinking is one way diversity enriches Irish sport. The significance of Chiedozie Ogbene becoming the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland last month wasn’t lost on Israel.

Chiedozie was born in Nigeria and his family moved to Cork when he was a kid. As well as his talent, Chiedozie’s presence in the national team reflects our growing multi-cultural society.

“I was talking about it with loads of my friends. It’s great to see. The first generation of African-Irish kids, they might not have those opportunities to pursue something like sport, they might have different responsibilities.

“Like I know my older brother, he wouldn’t have had the same opportunities. He wouldn’t be like as free to pursue something like sport – I would have been. As time goes on, parents get more free, they get more established in Ireland.”

Israel grew up alongside other Nigerian families in Dundalk, he was friends with kids who were Irish, from Pakistan, from Nigeria, from Cameroon. It didn’t mean racism didn’t exist.

“It was pretty diverse. I was never really the only black kid in any space I was in or the only foreign kid in general. Obviously, you’re still going to have those instances of people spreading hate or whatever. Anywhere you go, you’re going to have that, no matter how diverse it is.”

Israel’s social media page hints at what anchors things for him. There’s a proverb on the banner of his Twitter: We may throw the dice, but the Lord determines how they fall. Israel had some anxiety in his early teens. He used to overthink: what was he going to be doing at 18, at age 25, at 30? His says his faith helped. Pre-Covid, he and his family went to the Pentecostal church in Dundalk every week and they routinely pray together at home.

“Even though I was going to church, I didn’t have a relationship with God, I was just going. Once I got older, I started to realise different things. I started to take it more seriously,” Israel says. “It’s just hard to ignore something that’s so clear and true. I’ve tried to develop my relationship with God because I know nothing I’ve been doing is by my own strength or by my own powers. It’s because of him. He’s been the one watching over me when before I acknowledged him.”

Religion doesn’t mean personality is constricted. Israel likes to let loose after a win. When he started competing in athletics, he couldn’t believe how little celebrating went on compared to soccer.

“I used to play football but I wasn’t very good. I couldn’t kick a ball straight for my life. In athletics, there’s not much showboating or celebrating going on, everyone’s pretty respectful. When I started, I was a bit shocked by that. I was expecting everyone to be going crazy if they won. I have a few pictures of myself screaming after races, going crazy. I like that kind of showmanship, I guess.

“The 100m always has a crazy amount of entries and there’s only eight lanes usually available. I just love that feeling where everyone wants the same thing but I want it too and I’m going to get it. I’m not trying to sound arrogant or anything, but I just love that feeling going into competitions.

“I’m pretty introverted, but I still love the attention – I guess that sounds a bit funny, but I love that attention of being the fastest guy in that space. Obviously, in Ireland, we’ve good competition, but I just want to push on now, make a name for myself in Europe and then move on to the world stage, hopefully.”

Israel counts this as a pivotal year as it’s his last as a junior. In the indoor season, he broke the Irish indoor U-20 and U-23 60m records in the one afternoon. In March, he competed in his first senior international championship at the European Indoors.

He didn’t get out of his 60m heat, but he got a kick out of being among the best and loved it when Slovakia’s Jan Volko, the 2019 champion, gave him a fist-bump in the call-room. Israel is on scholarship with UCD and goes into his final year of computer science in September. The big one for him is the European U-20 Championships in Estonia from July 15-18. He goes there now as a national senior champion. The part that pleased him the most about the 100m final last weekend was how he finished.

“My coach (Daniel Kilgallon) would be really proud of that as well. I might be known as a 60m sprinter because I have a great first 60. My last 40 wouldn’t be as strong, but I’ve kind of changed that this season. Mostly, just try to stay calm, holding my form, not panicking if someone’s ahead of me”.

Israel didn’t panic last Saturday. He stayed calm and the finish was the winning of the race for him. The best part, though, is that Israel is at the start of a journey that’s full of possibility for him and Irish athletics.