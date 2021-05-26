Irish team named for European Para Championships in Poland next week

The Irish team that will compete at the European Para Athletics Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from June 1-5 was announced today.

There are plenty of Paralympic Games, World and European medallists included. Michael McKillop, Greta Streimikyte, Mary Fitzgerald, Jordan Lee, David Leavy and Niamh McCarthy will make up the six-person team travelling to Poland.

This European Championships will serve as one last key opportunity for athletes to get back competing on the international stage against athletes in similar classes.

Fitzgerald will make her debut appearance at a European Championships for Team Ireland, she appeared at the World Championships in 2019 in the F40 Shot Put, which was her first appearance at a major Para competition. The Kilkenny native will be joined by Lee, who won bronze in the T47 High Jump at the 2018 edition of the European Championships. Jordan will set his sights on a podium place in Poland.

Paralympics legend McKillop will feature for Team Ireland in the T38 1500m, the Rio 2016 gold medallist will utilise the European Championships as a final opportunity to compete internationally before the team announcement for the Paralympic Games. McCarthy will compete in the F41 Discus, her last appearance for Team Ireland was one to remember, a bronze medal in the 2019 World Championships, a result which also secured a crucial slot for Team Ireland at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The six-person team will also include Streimikyte and Leavy, both of whom will appear in the 1500m in their respected classes. The two athletes will have their sights set on podium finishes in Poland.

Speaking on the announcement, Head of Para Athletics, James Nolan said: “It is great to have an opportunity to compete again on the international stage. It has been a difficult year; however, the athletes have shown their dedication and commitment throughout. They are ready, in very good shape and will represent their country with pride in Poland.”

Team Ireland for World Para Athletics Championships, Poland, 01-05 June:

Michael McKillop (T38 1500m)

David Leavy (T38 1500m)

Greta Streimikyte (T13 1500m)

Niamh McCarthy (F41 Discus)

Jordan Lee (T47 High Jump)

Mary Fitzgerald (F40 Shot Put)