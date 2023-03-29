Irish Paralympic sprint legend Jason Smyth calls time on his track career after 18 years

After 18 years at the top, with six Paralympic golds, eight world titles, six European titles and zero defeats in para sprinting, one of the great Irish sporting careers has come to an end.

Jason Smyth announced his retirement from athletics today, the 35-year-old partially sighted sprinter bringing the curtain down on one of the finest, most dominant runs in the history of para-sport.

“When I weigh up the idea of my career coming to an end, now seems the time to make that move,” says Smyth. “It's mixed emotions. It’s a world I’ve always been involved with and enjoyed being a part of and I’ll miss competing on the big stage, but the reality is, it wasn’t going to last forever. Being logical, it’s a decision that had to be made.”

Smyth was still in heavy training until a few weeks ago before deciding to call time. “I was in the best shape at that stage of the season than I’ve been in for quite a few years,” he says. “It certainly wasn’t a physical reason. It was a balance of looking forward (at) opportunities to make the shift.”

He will now move into a role with Paralympics Ireland, helping to foster the next generation of Irish para athletes. “On the track, I’ve done a lot to push things forward and now that shifts to supporting the team off the track and how we develop and really change and build awareness around para sport.”

Over the past two decades, few did that better than Smyth.

A native of Eglinton in Derry, he was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease at the age of eight, which caused progressive loss of vision in the years that followed.

Nonetheless, he forged a name during his teenage years as one of Ireland’s most promising sprinters. Smyth first announced himself on a major stage at the 2005 European Para Athletics Championships in Finland, winning gold in the T13 100m and 200m. He added world titles in those events the following year before winning the sprint double at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing.

Under the guidance of coach Stephen Maguire, who took Smyth to the US to train alongside the world’s best, he developed not just into Ireland’s top Paralympian but one of the fastest Irishmen in history. He was a three-time national senior champion and sits third behind Israel Olatunde and Paul Hession on the Irish 100m all-time list.

Jason Smyth on his way to victory in Tokyo in 2021

What fuelled him for much of his career, beyond his Paralympic exploits, was an ambition to compete at the Olympics. Smyth came agonisingly close to that in 2012, clocking his lifetime 100m best of 10.22 the previous year, just 0.04 outside the required A-standard.

At London 2012, Paralympic sport broke into the public consciousness like never before and Smyth was front and centre of it, earning comparisons to Usain Bolt, given his utter dominance inside the packed London Stadium.

“The excitement, the atmosphere, and it being so close to home, it was a turning point for para sport,” he says. “To be part of that, to have the success I had in that, was an incredible moment.”

In 2014, Smyth was selected to run for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was forced to withdraw through injury, while at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, he was back to his dominant self, his gold medal haul limited to one there after organisers dropped the T13 200m from the programme.

By the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Smyth’s legacy was sealed. He didn’t line up as favourite for the T13 100m, given the presence of Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athman, but with the odds stacked against him, Smyth produced one of the performances of his career, shaking off injury issues and utilising his renowned rocket start to seize command, edging victory in 10.53 by just one-hundredth of a second – a game of inches, one in which Smyth has long been the master.

“I felt I had to dig deep, go somewhere I haven’t ever had to go in my career,” he says of that victory. “As a race, it was the most satisfying.”

Last year, Smyth clocked a 100m best of 10.59, proof that his power and speed were still very much present if he wished to carry on to the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

But as a father of two, he began thinking more and more in recent months about his future off the track. He is currently taking exams to become a qualified financial advisor, while things will soon feel very different around the family home.

“The one thing people don’t see is how tough sport can be at that top level, especially with families, because you’ve got to be very selfish in the choices you make and how often you’re away,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to being around more, doing more ordinary things with my family, as simple as that may seem.”

As proud as he is of his performances, the legacy he leaves behind away from the track seems even more substantial. As Smyth puts it: “I’ve been at the cutting edge of where para sport has moved, and changing the awareness and perception of it to where we are today.”