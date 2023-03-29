| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Irish Paralympic sprint legend Jason Smyth calls time on his track career after 18 years

Jason Smyth with his sixth Paralympic gold medal, won in Tokyo in 2021 Expand

Close

Jason Smyth with his sixth Paralympic gold medal, won in Tokyo in 2021

Jason Smyth with his sixth Paralympic gold medal, won in Tokyo in 2021

Jason Smyth with his sixth Paralympic gold medal, won in Tokyo in 2021

Cathal Dennehy

After 18 years at the top, with six Paralympic golds, eight world titles, six European titles and zero defeats in para sprinting, one of the great Irish sporting careers has come to an end.

Jason Smyth announced his retirement from athletics today, the 35-year-old partially sighted sprinter bringing the curtain down on one of the finest, most dominant runs in the history of para-sport.

Most Watched

Privacy