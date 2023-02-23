| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Irish athletics takes ‘first steps’ move towards professionalising coaching

In attendance during a 2023 European Indoor Championships Team Ireland media morning are, from left, Athletics Ireland High Performance Support Coach Emmett Dunleavy, 800m runner John Fitzsimons, and Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance Paul McNamara Expand

Close

In attendance during a 2023 European Indoor Championships Team Ireland media morning are, from left, Athletics Ireland High Performance Support Coach Emmett Dunleavy, 800m runner John Fitzsimons, and Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance Paul McNamara

In attendance during a 2023 European Indoor Championships Team Ireland media morning are, from left, Athletics Ireland High Performance Support Coach Emmett Dunleavy, 800m runner John Fitzsimons, and Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance Paul McNamara

In attendance during a 2023 European Indoor Championships Team Ireland media morning are, from left, Athletics Ireland High Performance Support Coach Emmett Dunleavy, 800m runner John Fitzsimons, and Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance Paul McNamara

Cathal Dennehy

There’s both a cost and a value to high-level coaching, but for a long time those at the helm in Irish athletics were either unwilling or unable to acknowledge that. But that’s now set to change, with 10 leading coaches set to be contracted for their work in 2023 and a pot of €80,000 split between them.

Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director Paul McNamara describes it as a “first steps” move towards professionalising Irish coaching, though to many this will feel like one giant leap. Through its history, the sport has been propped up and powered by the work of volunteer coaches, but due to an additional €200,000 investment from Sport Ireland to assist Athletics Ireland in achieving the aims of its High Performance Plan 2022-2028, at least now a horde of top coaches will no longer be out of pocket for their work.

Most Watched

Privacy