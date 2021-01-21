Irish athletics legend Jerry Kiernan passes away, aged 67

The death was been announced of Jerry Kiernan, one of Ireland's foremost distance runners and coaches. He was 67.

A native of Listowel, Co Kerry, he lived in Dublin for most of his adult life. He finished in ninth place in the marathon at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angles where his Irish teammate John Treacy won the silver medal.

Kiernan twice won the Dublin marathon in 1982 and 1992 and in 1976 he became the seventh Irishman to break the four-minute mile when he ran 3:59.2 in London.

A retired national school teacher, he coached middle distance runners Joe Sweeney and Ciara Mageean.

A life member of Clonliffe Harriers AC, he was also a respected athletic analyst on RTE Television for many years.

More to follow..

Online Editors