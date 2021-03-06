Ireland's Sean Tobin clocks personal best to qualify for 3,000m final at European Championships

Sean Tobin will line up in tomorrow’s 3,000m final at the European Indoor championships in Torun, Poland, after running a personal best time of 7:47.71 in today’s heat to go through as a fastest loser.

The Clonmel native, whose career has been rejuvenated since linking up with Feidhlim Kelly in the Dublin Track Club, had ambitions to qualify to run in the Olympic marathon this year.

But due to the lack of spring marathons he opted to focus instead on the track and has spent the last two months in Europe, firstly in a training camp in Portugal and later racing at various meetings across the continent, where he initially earned a reputation as a pacer before concentrating on qualifying for these championships.

Poland's Marcin Lewandowski, who was the centre of the drama in the 1,500m final on Friday, withdrew from Tobin's heat. The Irishman stuck to his task and finished strongly, covering the last kilometre in 2.28 to take fifth place.

The top three finishers qualified automatically but Tobin's was the fastest of the three, so he went through to the final. There was no joy for Ireland's two other runners in the event.

John Travers, who was coached by Jerry Kiernan until his sudden death in January, was in the mix in the first heat but he fell off the pace after a sudden injection of pace and finished 8th in 8:05.96. It was a performance which didn't reflect his true ability.

In the final heat which featured Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen – who was disqualified but later reinstated as the 1,500m champion last night – Raheny Shamrocks' Brian Fay was seventh in 7.56.13.

There was no joy either for Ireland's three representatives in the 60m heats. Leon Reid finished fifth in 6.75, Israel Olatunde was fourth in 6.79, and in the final heat Dean Adams was seventh in 6.89.

Sarah Lavin cruised into tomorrow's semi-final of the 60m hurdles and smashed her personal best time when finishing 3rd in her heat.

The heat was won by gold medal favourite Nadine Visser from the Netherlands in 7.92 but Lavin clocked a career best of 8.06 to automatically go through. Her previous best time for the distance was 8.13.

Read More

Online Editors