Sarah Healy has won her second gold medal at the Under-18 European Championships in Hungary.

Ireland's Sarah Healy wins her second gold medal and smashes record in the 1500m at European Championships

Having already claimed gold in the 3000m on Friday, the Dubliner powered home in a championship record time of 4.18:71.

It has been a memorable championships for Ireland with three gold medals and one silver now on the board.

Rhasidat Adeleke secured gold medal for Ireland on Saturday in the 200m final as she came home in a time of 23.53 before shedding tears of joy in emotional scenes.

And there were similar scenes shortly after on Saturday when Sophie O'Sullivan, daughter of legend Sonia, won silver in the 800m.

"Rhasidat and Sophie yesterday spurred me on and got me excited," said Healy afterwards.

"Today was tough and was kind of a long day but I was relaxed and just hung out with everyone and that took my mind of it (the race).

"It's such a good team, everybody gets on so well. Everyone performing so well with the medals last night helps. When I walked out there were Irish people cheering for me so it was great."

