It's been 28 years since an Irish athlete claimed victory at the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York, and towards the end of today's race on the rain-soaked streets of Manhattan, that drought looked finally set to end, with Sarah Healy coasting into contention at the front. But in the end, the 22-year-old Dubliner had to give way, finishing a close second in 4:20.0 to Britain's Jemma Reekie, who clocked 4:19.4.