Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke wins second gold in Baku as she storms home in 200m

Rhasidat Adeleke has won her second goal medal in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku as she stormed home in the 200m.

Adeleke came home in a time of 23.92 ahead of Mira Koszegi of Hungary (24.15) and France's Serena Kouassi (24.40).

Rhasidat Adeleke wins her second gold in Girl’s 200m at #EYOF2019 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/n2fTTppHNC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 25, 2019

Today's gold follows on from Adeleke's gold in the 100m on Tuesday when the Dubliner crossed the line comfortably in a time of 11.70 ahead of Johanna Klymanen (Finland) and Cheyenne Kuhn (Germany).

"I am just so happy. It was a late decision to do both events. I was only meant to do one event but to come home with the two golds is totally unexpected," said Adeleke afterwards.

"I just tried to have a really good bend and just hold it for the last 100 and I kind of felt that I was clear so I was delighted.

"The Irish support is amazing, the crowd is so loud. When they call your name at the start and you hear all the support, it makes you want to do really well."

